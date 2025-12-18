<p>Belagavi: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday told the Council that he is stuck 'clearing dirt' piled up in the department over the past many years.</p>.<p>Responding to a question from Ramoji Gowda (Cong) on pending cases in anti-corruption courts, the minister said he had inherited 62,878 cases from 8 to 10 years. "That number has now come down to 1,434. As much as90% of the cases are disposed of,” he said.</p>.<p>Gowda said the government had set up 21 additional anti-corruption courts to dispose of cases speedily. “I have replied to the question, just for the sake of giving one. But if you really ask me, cases were pending owing to ignorance of higher officials,” he said.</p>