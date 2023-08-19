I am hurt, but won't leave BJP, says Shivaram Hebbar

Days after Yeshwanthpur BJP MLA S T Somashekar accused a section of local party leaders of betraying him during the recently concluded Assembly election, another turncoat Shivaram Hebbar, Yellapur MLA, followed suit saying that some local leaders had tried to defeat him in the polls.
Hebbar, who defeated V S Patil of Congress by a slender margin of 4,000 votes in the May 10 Assembly elections, alleged on Friday that a section of local BJP workers tried to defeat him.
“I have written to the party leaders seeking an action against those who betrayed the party. I am still waiting for the leadership to act on my letter,” he said.
“I have no grouse against the state and national leaders of the party. I had joined the BJP trusting leadership. But local leaders and workers worked against me and the party. I am hurt by their behaviour. I haven’t taken any decision of leaving the party,” Hebbar clarified.