'I am not a puppet anymore': Somanna takes dig at leaders

Senior BJP leader V Somanna on Wednesday remained non-committal over contesting from Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, by affirming that he was “not a puppet” any more, but a “constructive worker”.
After his meeting with former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai here, Somanna told reporters that he still has not come out of the ‘twin defeat’ shocker.
“My dual defeat has taught me many things. The party high command takes a call on finalising the candidates. Let me tell you (media) that I am not a puppet any more,” he said, taking a veiled dig at the BJP leaders.
He added that he had not joined politics for the sake of it, but to serve people without thinking about caste, religion and creed.
'Met an old friend'
On his meeting with Bommai, he said that he was just meeting an old family friend (Bommai) as he was “free” now.
“We have known each other and remained like a family since the days of his father, the late S R Bommai. There’s nothing special about our meeting,” he claimed.