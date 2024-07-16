If my son is wrong, let him be hanged: H D Revanna

Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) lawmaker HD Revanna on Tuesday told the Karnataka Assembly that his son Prajwal Revanna, the former Hassan MP accused of mass sexual abuse, should be hanged if found guilty.

But an emotional Revanna also launched a diatribe against Director-General of Police Alok Mohan, dubbing him as “unfit” to be the top cop.

“If my son has committed wrongs, then let him be hanged. I won’t say no,” Revanna said in his first Assembly appearance after his family was embroiled in the Hassan sexual abuse case.

“I’ve been a lawmaker for 25 years. I’ve spent 40 years in public life. Against me, some woman is brought to the Director-General’s office. The DG gets the complaint filed. Isn’t he nalayak to be the DG? He’s unfit. This is a shameless government,” Revanna said.

This riled up members of the ruling Congress, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who asked Deputy Speaker Ramappa Lamani in the chair to expunge the comments.

Revanna was arrested on May 4 in a kidnap and illegal confinement case linked to the Hassan sexual abuse saga.