Illegal storage, sale of coal: KPCL probe team visits RTPS, YTPS

A senior officer, on the condition of anonymity, told DH, “The coal wagons should completely offload at the designated places at RTPS and YTPS. Only then the officers concerned should allow the goods trains with empty rakes leave the plants. But the unholy nexus of the contractor and officers made sure the goods trains leave the plants with a large portion of coal in the wagons, which they would sell outside. The probe team will submit a report on coal theft to the director of Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd in three days,” the officer said.