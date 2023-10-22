I'm in JD(S) both technically, mentally; still Karnataka state president: C M Ibrahim

Pointing out that he was brought to the party, making him resign as Congress MLC, Ibrahim asked, "After that, if Gowda and Kumaraswamy decide to go with the BJP, won't it pain me? But still, swallowing that pain, I'm requesting them to reconsider."

The party state unit cannot be dissolved, he said, and asked, "Is it like breaking an egg and making an omelette?"

"It is an elected body of a party registered with the Election Commission. We have to run the party in accordance with rules and not as per one's wish. As state president, I constituted the core committee and appointed office-bearers."

Further noting that the party state president has the power to take decisions concerning the state in JD(S), he said, "If the party state president goes against the party constitution, notice has to be given by two-thirds of members. A meeting has to be called and a no confidence motion has to be brought to remove him or her."

About the legal fight, he had warned, and his next course of action, Ibrahim said wait, pointing at meetings of party units in Kerala and Patna.