In Mangaluru, VHP demands NIA probe into student's murder in Hubballi

"There has been a rise in atrocities and attacks on Hindus after the Congress-led government came to power in Karnataka. Fundamentalists are conspiring on Islamization in the state by creating fear among the Hindus. Karnataka has seen incidents like a bomb in a cafe, assault on a Hindu for playing Hanuman chalisa in his shop, assault during Ramnavami in Channagiri, assault on actor Harshika Poonacha and her husband. Is there a Tughlaq darbar in the state?" Sharan Pumpwell charged.

"The Congress government is silent on these issues. The silence of the government makes one wonder whether the government is supporting Jihadi forces. The Congress is engaged in appeasement politics for vote bank," he alleged.

Sharan Pumpwell said that the VHP will submit a memorandum to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner seeking protection of Hindus and ensure that the victim gets justice.

On "increase" in atrocities and assault on women, he urged the government to bring in a law to allow women to carry Kirpan for self protection, on the lines of Punjabi women carrying it as a part of their tradition. Further, the government should also impart training for women in self protection, he demanded.

To a query on the commissioner of police denying incidents of 'Love Jihad' in the city, he said, “There are several incidents of 'Love Jihad' before us in the district. In the name of love, women are forced to convert to Islam and later they are used for terror activities. Women are blackmailed under 'Love Jihad'."

On a helpline started by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in association with other Hindu organisations to tackle 'Love Jihad' cases, he said that the helpline has been receiving calls almost daily. "At least 20 calls are received in a month. The complaints are brought to the notice of the police," he added.