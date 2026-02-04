<p>Davangere: The Embassy of India in N'Djamena, capital city of Chad, has come to the rescue of eight members of the Hakki-Pikki community from Davangere, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, who were facing the threat of being jailed in Chad country of Central Africa as their visas expired on December 22 last year.</p><p>According to them, the staff of Indian Embassy Office in Chad consulted them and asked them to come to N'Djamena so that they could lend a helping hand to tribal community. The officials have reportedly told them that their passports, which had been seized the officials concerned in Chad, would be returned to them. If they wish, their visa would be renewed without fail and they need not pay any fine. So, they left for N'Djamena by bus from Abeche city. It is said that they are in favour of visa renewal so that they could carry on their business for which they had gone there.</p>.Greater Mysuru: Great Vision group urges Karnataka govt to withdraw proposal.<p>Reacting to it, Karnataka Hakki-Pikki Budakattu Sanghatane President R Puneeth Kumar, who has been in constant touch with these people, told <em>DH</em> that Davangere MP Prabha Mallikarjun held talks with the officials of External Affairs in New Delhi and helped people of the tribal community. "I thank for the timely help."</p><p>It may be mentioned here that eight members of the community had gone to the central African country to sell herbal medicines in September to sell massage oil and herbal medicines for body pain. They had submitted visa renewal applications to immigration officials a week before the expiry date. But officials concerned failed to renew them on time. So, the officials had reportedly seized the passports of the community people, threatening them that they would be jailed, if they don't pay a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh. (per person) Releasing a video clip, these people had urged the Centre to lend helping hand to them.</p>