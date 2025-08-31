<p class="bodytext">A team of amateur birders from Hubballi has recorded the breeding of Indian pitta, a winter migratory bird to South India, for the first time in the foothills of Western Ghats this July.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The bird, known for its nine vibrant colours in its plumage and a favourite among wildlife photographers, is known to breed at the foothills of Himalayas or central India. The team of Dinesh Kumar, Krishna Devangmath, Nikhil and Suleiman recorded a pair of Pitta (Pitta brachyura) building a nest in Kalkeri forest on the outskirts of Dharwad.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On eBird, a global online bird database, this is the first photographic record of the bird in the state. </p>.Snake photography in India: Ethical questions shadow wildlife tourism boom.<p class="bodytext">“In July, when our team was in Kalkeri forests, we saw a pitta preparing its nest. During next visits, we even saw three chicks. By mid-August the nest was empty as the chick flew away,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It was earlier believed that all visiting birds would return to central or northern India after winter.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Indian pitta is a regular in Goa and has been known to breed in Western Ghats of Karnataka bordering Goa (forests of Belagavi). But this is for the first time that we have a photographic record of pitta breeding in state’s Western Ghats,” says Ashwin Viswanathan, a regional eBird reviewer.</p>