IndiGo launches daily flight to Abu Dhabi from Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Domestic airliner IndiGo has connected Mangaluru to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

IndiGo from August 9 is operating a flight daily, making it the second overseas destination of the airline from Mangaluru, after Dubai. Nandika V, the first passenger to check-in on this inaugural flight, with her mother, was the cynosure of all eyes at the launch event.

Nandika not only got an opportunity to light the ceremonial lamp with the Airport and Airline leadership team, but also receive the first boarding pass and a goody bag from the Airline. She joined the airline staff in cutting a ceremonial cake.

Flight 6E 1442, skippered by Captain Viqar Yaseen, departed for Abu Dhabi at 9.40 pm with 180 passengers aboard. The departure hall of Mangaluru Airport wore a festive look for the launch of the inaugural flight. With this, Mangaluru now has two daily flights to Abu Dhabi.

Air India Express operates the other daily flight. “The launch of this new flight is a testament to the close working relationship between airline and the airport operator. It enables people of the region easy access to the world.” the Airport spokesperson said.

On August 10, the airport accorded the traditional water canon salute to the maiden IndiGo Abu Dhabi-Mangaluru flight 6E 1443. MIA currently connects to eight Middle East destinations and six domestic destinations.