Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Inflow into Harangi dam increases

Bhagamandala and surrounding areas received heavy rain on Saturday night. An average of 11 cm rainfall was recorded in the region.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 20:37 IST

Follow Us

The inflow of water into Harangi dam has increased to 3,000 cusec following bountiful showers in its catchment areas in Kodagu district. On Sunday, the inflow of water was 3,156 cusec.

Bhagamandala and surrounding areas received heavy rain on Saturday night. An average of 11 cm rainfall was recorded in the region.

Gonikoppa too received heavy showers. Madikeri town continued to receive showers, though the intensity reduced later on.

Owing to the heavy rainfall, a minor bridge was submerged at Balamuri in Napoklu hobli.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 October 2023, 20:37 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHarangi dam

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT