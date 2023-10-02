Inflow into Harangi dam increases

The inflow of water into Harangi dam has increased to 3,000 cusec following bountiful showers in its catchment areas in Kodagu district. On Sunday, the inflow of water was 3,156 cusec.
Bhagamandala and surrounding areas received heavy rain on Saturday night. An average of 11 cm rainfall was recorded in the region.
Gonikoppa too received heavy showers. Madikeri town continued to receive showers, though the intensity reduced later on.
Owing to the heavy rainfall, a minor bridge was submerged at Balamuri in Napoklu hobli.