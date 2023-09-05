Infosys Foundation to help construct hospital in Tumakuru

Infosys Foundation has announced the construction of a 100-bed maternity and child care hospital, in collaboration with the health department, at Kunigal in Tumakuru district.
The foundation will give Rs 55 crore for the construction of the building within the premises of the Kunigal taluk hospital.
According to a press release from the foundation, the hospital is expected to benefit around 30,000 mothers and children in Kunigal and surrounding areas. It will offer diagnostic, surgical, ante and post-natal services, emergency management of obstetrics, neonatal and paediatric services.