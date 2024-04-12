'Injustice done to C T Ravi', says B S Yediyurappa

Kadur (Chikkamagaluru district): BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa has said that “injustice” had been meted out to party leader C T Ravi and he would do all possible efforts to provide him a suitable position.
Speaking during an election rally of BJP at Sakharayapattana in the taluk, Yediyurappa said that Ravi should have been in the Assembly.
Speaking earlier, the former minister said that he lost the Assembly elections last year as false propaganda was undertaken against him in the name of the party leaders.
(Published 11 April 2024, 21:54 IST)