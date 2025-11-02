It’s only between me and CM, says D K Shivakumar on ‘November revolution’

<p>Bengaluru: Unruffled by questions about the ‘November Revolution’, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said that only those discussions he had with CM Siddaramaiah would carry any significance, adding that statements made by others were immaterial.</p>.<p>“Discussions I have with the CM and the decisions taken therein are final,” Shivakumar told journalists at an event organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy to mark Kannada Rajyotsava.</p>.<p>He said, “We were able to win 136 seats, and our aim is to win 140 seats next. We are on the same page as far as that is concerned”.</p>