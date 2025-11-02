Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

It’s only between me and CM, says D K Shivakumar on ‘November revolution’

He said, 'We were able to win 136 seats, and our aim is to win 140 seats next. We are on the same page as far as that is concerned.'
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 22:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 22:36 IST
India NewsD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahKarnakata

Follow us on :

Follow Us