Jarkiholi signalling bid for CM post energises supporters

<p>Belagavi: Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi has once again expressed his intention to stake a claim for the Chief Minister’s post after the 2028 assembly elections, boosting the morale of his supporters. While Jarkiholi has previously hinted at his aspirations, this is the first time he has publicly stated his plan to vie for the top post.</p><p>However, Jarkiholi, a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, clarified that the current CM will complete his tenure, and there will be no change in leadership before the 2028 polls. Known for his secular ideology and organisational skills, Jarkiholi joined the Congress alongside Siddaramaiah and has played a key role in Ahinda conventions in the State, supporting demands for adequate representation of oppressed classes in government.</p><p>During his visit to Belagavi, MLC Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah projected Jarkiholi as the political heir to his father, sending a message that the Chief Minister’s camp is likely to stand behind him, especially with Siddaramaiah reportedly reluctant to contest the 2028 elections.</p><p><strong>Wish to serve as KPCC president</strong></p><p>Jarkiholi has also expressed his desire to serve as KPCC president to strengthen the party’s organisation across the State. As KPCC working president, he toured extensively ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, contributing to an improved tally for the Congress in Belagavi district. He successfully leveraged the Ahinda factor in the Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency, helping his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi win from a general constituency despite being a candidate from a Scheduled Tribe, and secured a Congress victory in the Haveri assembly by-election through his organisational efforts.</p><p><strong>Party organisation</strong></p><p>Sources indicate that if Jarkiholi is appointed full-time KPCC president, he may step down as minister to focus entirely on party organisation ahead of the 2028 polls, strengthening his position as a potential CM candidate.</p><p>Jarkiholi stated, “I will stake my claim for the Chief Minister’s post after the 2028 assembly elections. For now, it is for the party high command to decide on the KPCC president. A full-time KPCC president can dedicate more time to party organisation, which will benefit the party in the upcoming assembly elections.” With the polls still around 30 months away, the party is expected to choose a president who can devote maximum time to strengthening the Congress machinery.</p>