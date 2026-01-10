Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘JD(S)-BJP will win 150 seats’: Nikhil Kumaraswamy

'In the upcoming Assembly elections, the NDA alliance of JD(S) and BJP will win more than 150 constituencies. Both parties are working together in that direction,' he said.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 23:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 23:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNikhil Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us