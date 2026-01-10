‘JD(S)-BJP will win 150 seats’: Nikhil Kumaraswamy

<p>Bengaluru: JD(S) Youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday expressed confidence of JD(S)-BJP alliance winning 150 seats in the next Assembly elections.</p>.<p>At an interaction with reporters, organised by Bengaluru Press Club, he said, "In the upcoming Assembly elections, the NDA alliance of JD(S) and BJP will win more than 150 constituencies. Both parties are working together in that direction."</p>.JD(S) merging with BJP, it will help Congress, claims D K Shivakumar.<p>Countering the recent statement by DCM D K Shivakumar over JD(S) merger with BJP, Nikhil said, "Keep our party's story aside. Where does Congress stand in Bihar? How many digits has it come down to? Not just Bihar, in many other states Congress has lost seats."</p>