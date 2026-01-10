<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> government has filed a caveat in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> raids against political consultancy firm I-PAC.</p><p>A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.</p>.Raids on I-PAC offices | TMC moves Calcutta HC seeking restraint on 'misuse’ of documents seized by ED.<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of I-PAC and its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.</p><p>According to the agency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices.</p><p>Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach.</p><p>The ED on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee, alleging that she, with the aid of the police, took away incriminating documents from the agency's custody during the raid at Jain's home.</p>