JD(S) pulls out Bengaluru-Mysuru march, Shah ask Vijayendra to talk to Kumaraswamy

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister said that his party was not taken into confidence on the foot march and lashed out at the BJP for allegedly picking saffron party Hassan leader Pretham Gowda to be among those given responsibility to spearhead the protest.

Leaders of the opposition BJP had said that the party and JD(S) have decided to hold the foot march from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August 3 to 10 in protest against the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Chief Minister's wife Parvathi, and demanding his resignation.

Kumaraswamy also ruled out the JD(S) extending "moral support" to the BJP vis-a-vis the foot march.

"We will not give (moral support) for any reason," he told reporters here, adding that his party was not taken into confidence by the BJP despite the fact that areas, where the foot march was slated to pass through, are JD(S) strongholds.

On attending a joint meeting with JD(S) about the protest march earlier, Kumaraswamy said, " I was informed by the BJP leaders that they have decided to hold a protest. I was not consulted by them."

Since several places are facing flood due to heavy rain, this is not the right time to hold such a foot march."Now, we have to respond to people's pain. I don't know who would appreciate (the foot march in these circumstances)," Kumaraswamy said.

He said he was hurt by BJP's move to pick former BJP MLA from Hassan Preetham Gowda to lead the protest, among others. "Who is that Preetham Gowda ? Preetham Gowda ventured to finish off the family of Deve Gowda. They (BJP) call a meeting with him (Preetham Gowda to discuss preparations for the march) and ask me to sit next to him...the person who put poison to my family.. Who is responsible for distribution of pen-drives? There is a limit to my tolerance. Are they seeking support for this ? Do they not know what happened in Hassan ? Who is responsible ?" a visibly angry Kumaraswamy asked.

He was referring to large-scale distribution of pen-drives, allegedly containing explicit videos involving his nephew Prajwal Revanna, ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections in Hassan leaders.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “It was the NDA affair, I will not comment. “ Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters in the national capital: They will give statements (against each other) and then they will unite. Why should we interfere in their affair? Why should I respond to it? Time will answer all the questions. We are ready to reply the JD(S) and BJP leaders if they launch foot march"

JD(S), headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, joined the BJP-led NDA last year. The two parties fought the recent Lok Sabha elections in the State together.