JD(S)’ show of unity on pretext of Hasanamba darshan

Apart from spiritual ambience and thronging of devotees, the Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava as well as Hassan city is abuzz with political activities.
While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered prayers at the temple on Tuesday, former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy paraded 18 out of his party’s 19 MLAs at Hasanamba temple, as a show of unity, on Wednesday.
Besides, they have planned strategies against Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and D K Suresh.
Gurmitkal MLA Sharan Gouda Kandakur, who had expressed unhappiness over the JD(S)-BJP alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, was conspicuous by his absence in Hassan. The remaining 18 MLAs participated in the meeting held at a resort in the city.
According to the party sources, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has been trying to lure the JD(S) MLAs (from Mysuru region) into the Congress, using the JD(S)-BJP alliance as a reason.
Hence, Kumaraswamy arranged for a meeting of the MLAs in Hassan, on the pretext of Hasanamba festival, as a strategy to thwart the attempts.
Kumaraswamy reportedly assured the MLAs that the JD(S) had a good political future and not to quit the party.
Besides, many JD(S) MLAs are not happy over the party’s decision to align with the BJP for the Parliamentary election.
Kumaraswamy is said to have convinced them that an alliance with the BJP would benefit the JD(S) to win additional Lok Sabha seats comfortably. The party may also get power as a partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The former chief minister reportedly said that joining hands with the Congress was not useful to the party, as already Congress leaders were fighting to get ministership and it would not be possible for the JD(S) to demand plum portfolios.
Kumaraswamy is said to have told his team to get ready for the 2028 Assembly election from now itself.
“It is the last election for Siddaramaiah. The BJP too does not have a popular leader after B S Yediyurappa. Hence, the JD(S) will come to power in Karnataka,” he said. All the MLAs agreed to support Kumaraswamy to take a decision related to the Lok Sabha election, said party sources.