JD(S)’ show of unity on pretext of Hasanamba darshan

Kumaraswamy is said to have convinced them that an alliance with the BJP would benefit the JD(S) to win additional Lok Sabha seats comfortably. The party may also get power as a partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The former chief minister reportedly said that joining hands with the Congress was not useful to the party, as already Congress leaders were fighting to get ministership and it would not be possible for the JD(S) to demand plum portfolios.