JD(S) will win in Mandya even if a common worker contests, says HDK

Chikkamagaluru: JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that his party would win the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency even if a common worker of the party contests the polls.

Speaking to reporters during his stay at a resort in Chikkamagaluru, he said that the previous election had been different—Raitha Sangha, BJP and Congress voted for the independent candidate, he claimed, adding that only two to three percent of voters were in favour of JD(S). The scene has changed now, he asserted.

After the party's alliance with the BJP, victory is sure in the upcoming election, HDK claimed. No decision has been made of late on the candidatures—the same will be finalised after another round of discussion, he added.

The JD(S) state chief also said that the political developments of the entire state were subject to discussion during his two-day long stay in the resort. Deliberations were carried out on the JD(S) taking BJP workers into confidence and vice-versa. Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan were also discussed, he said.