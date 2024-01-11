JD(S) will win in Mandya even if a common worker contests, says HDK

Chikkamagaluru: JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that his party would win the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency even if a common worker of the party contests the polls.
Speaking to reporters during his stay at a resort in Chikkamagaluru, he said that the previous election had been different—Raitha Sangha, BJP and Congress voted for the independent candidate, he claimed, adding that only two to three percent of voters were in favour of JD(S). The scene has changed now, he asserted.
After the party's alliance with the BJP, victory is sure in the upcoming election, HDK claimed. No decision has been made of late on the candidatures—the same will be finalised after another round of discussion, he added.
The JD(S) state chief also said that the political developments of the entire state were subject to discussion during his two-day long stay in the resort. Deliberations were carried out on the JD(S) taking BJP workers into confidence and vice-versa. Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan were also discussed, he said.
HDK opined that with the alliance between JD(S) and BJP, the image of the party has grown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma is an added factor. With the Ram mandir inauguration, people are hopeful about a stable government in the Centre once again, he said and clarified that both the parties were aware of their strengths.
"In Congress, discussion is going on about three Deputy Chief Ministers. They are making merry with easy money," he said, and mockingly added that the grand old party could consider opening DCM posts to all 30 to 35 aspirants. That will put an end to the confusion, he said.
A president has been appointed for the committee which looks after the Congress' guarantee schemes, HDK said, adding that the committee has five vice-presidents. Supervision itself takes Rs 16 crore per year, but at whose cost, he asked.
"I am aware of the current state of affairs in the Congress party. Everything will be revealed after the election," he added.