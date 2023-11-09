Joint survey to remove errors from forest notification: Eshwar Khandre

Khandre noted that Karnataka had already dropped the first list of deemed forests and the second list was final.

"The state government has already finalised the list of deemed forests in an affidavit before the Supreme Court. It is said that patta land (cultivated land with ownership claims) and schools have been included even in the revised list. However, we can not submit a separate affidavit for each district. If deputy commissioners in all the districts come together with the Forest Department to conduct a joint survey, the information will help to remove errors and submit a (revised) affidavit," he said.

Acknowledging the rising incidents of man-animal conflicts, the minister reiterated that railway barricades will be installed to prevent wild elephants from straying into human habitats.

"Efforts are ongoing to send wild elephants back to the forest and the troublesome tuskers to camp," he said.

Principal Secretary, Revenue Department Rajender Kumar Kataria said that the department was making efforts to make the deemed forest maps available online within a week.