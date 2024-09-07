JSW Energy subsidiary signs 300 MW power pact with Bescom

Bengaluru: JSW Renew Energy Twenty Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Bescom for a 300 MW solar project awarded by Karnataka Solar Power Development Corporation Limited (KSPDCL).
The 300 MW solar project will be developed at the Pavagada Solar Park and the PPA has been finalised for a power supply until FY 2044 at a tariff of Rs 2.89 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). The project is slated for commissioning within the next 18 months.
Announcing the agreement, Energy Minister K J George said that this would boost Karnataka’s green energy production.
"This agreement with JSW Renew Energy Twenty Limited marks a significant step forward in our pursuit of a sustainable and green future for Karnataka. The 300 MW solar capacity addition will bolster our state’s energy security, reduce carbon emissions and contribute to India's renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030. We are committed to fostering a conducive environment for renewable energy investments, ensuring affordable and clean power for all,” George said.
The project is expected to provide a significant boost to the state's renewable energy capacity, supporting Karnataka’s ambition to be at the forefront of India’s green energy transition, energy department said in a statement.
Published 06 September 2024, 22:48 IST