Justice Sree Sudha takes oath as Karnataka High Court judge

<p>Bengaluru: Justice P Sree Sudha took oath as a judge of the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday. </p>.<p>Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Justice Sudha, who was recently transferred from the High Court for the State of Telangana. </p>.<p>The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries. </p>.<p>Selected as Direct Recruit District Judge in 2002, Justice Sudha had served as Additional District and Sessions Judge in Nizamabad, as special judge for bomb blast cases in Hyderabad, in the Industrial Tribunal for Warangal and Khammam districts, as a special judge for ACB cases in Hyderabad, and as director of the Judicial Academy. </p><p>She was elevated to the Telangana High Court, and assumed charge on October 15, 2021. </p>