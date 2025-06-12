Menu
Justice Sree Sudha takes oath as Karnataka High Court judge

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Justice Sudha, who was recently transferred from the High Court for the State of Telangana.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 20:33 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 20:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

