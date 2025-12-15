<p>Belagavi, Karnataka: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday unveiled a majestic 25-foot statue of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Athani.</p>.<p>Describing the occasion as historic, the minister said that this was not merely the unveiling of a statue, but a solemn resolve to carry forward the spirit of India's self-respect, courage and the consciousness of Hindavi Swaraj to future generations.</p>.<p>Highlighting that the land of Belagavi and Athani has been a witness to the valour of Shivaji Maharaj, Scindia said, during his campaigns in South India, this region held immense strategic importance, ensuring the security of routes connecting the Deccan, Konkan and Goa.</p>.Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia as row over govt-owned app intensifies.<p>The unveiling of Shivaji Maharaj's statue on this very soil is a proud moment that bridges history, tradition and the present, he said, according to the official release.</p>.<p>The union minister further stated that as India moves forward on the path of self-pride and cultural renaissance, the character and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have become even more relevant.</p>.<p>He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of a Viksit Bharat, self-reliance and national duty taking shape across the country is deeply rooted in the very ideology of Shivaji Maharaj.</p>