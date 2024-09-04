Karnataka govt to launch India's first GCC policy next month

Karnataka government is poised to rope in global tech giant Microsoft for enhancing skills in generative AI with a memorandum of understanding set to be signed shortly to this end.

Pursuant to his meeting with Microsoft India team the industries minister MB Patil posted on the social media platform X “Had an insightful meeting with Puneet Chandok President India & South Asia Microsoft India.

We discussed potential collaborations for innovation-driven growth exploring cutting-edge software advancements and the ethical dimensions of AI. Excited about the future of technology in Karnataka and beyond.”

The meeting also focussed on Karnataka’s aim to be one of India's most AI-driven states for which Microsoft intends to bring in solution experts to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can be integrated into investor support processes within the Department of Commerce & Industries the minister explained in a note to press.

The discussions also included the tech giant’s participation in the upcoming Global Investor Meet with a focus on collaboration with Invest Karnataka to showcase Microsoft’s innovations during the event Patil added.