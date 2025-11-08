<p>Bengaluru: The state government’s decision to reduce the minimum passing marks in the SSLC and PUC examinations to 33% has drawn sharp criticism from the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman Purushotham Bilimale. He termed the move “extremely unscientific” and “fatal to Kannada language learning.”</p>.<p>Presiding over a meeting of the Kannada Awareness Committee in the city, Bilimale asserted that the reduction, primarily aimed at achieving parity with central curriculum schools, would strip language learning of its necessary seriousness. “This decision will be detrimental to Kannada language learning in education in the coming days. Everyone should oppose this,” he stated.</p>.<p>Bilimale further lamented that the decision would negatively impact the creation of a skilled society, arguing that the state’s students are already lagging behind in 21st Century skills. He called for an urgent reform to make the state’s education system relevant to the modern era.</p>.Karnataka: Govt schools told to increase student enrolment by 5% next year.<p>The KDA chairman also expressed strong objection to the government’s failure to subject the State Education Policy (SEP) report to public debate, six months after it was handed over by a committee of education experts. He urged immediate steps for the adoption of the SEP, which he believes contains the most advanced teaching methods needed for Kannadigas to face global competition effectively, especially through public-private partnerships.</p>.<p>Reinforcing the call for pro-Kannada action, senior writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa stressed the need for the KDA to formulate a comprehensive “common Kannada guideline.”</p>.<p>He emphasised that the policy must be legally valid to protect the language in challenging times when service sectors are rapidly transforming into business sectors.</p>.<p>Ramachandrappa concluded that the focus should shift from looking at people based on language to looking at language through the people. “If Kannadigas are saved, they will save Kannada,” he said, advocating for creating a system where learning Kannada is mandatory for securing employment in the state.</p>.<p>He appealed to the government to provide special grants to private institutions running Kannada medium schools.</p>