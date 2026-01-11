<p>Mangaluru: A total of 4,288 athletes from more than 312 universities across the country will take part in the 85th All India Inter-University Athletics Championship organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), in association with Alva's Education Foundation, at Swarajya Maidan in Moodbidri from January 12 to 16.</p><p>Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr UT Khader Fareed will inaugurate the championship and receive the ceremonial sports torch on January 12 at 4.30 pm, said Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva to mediapersons.</p><p>Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS Dr Bhagavan BC will preside over the function, while DK MP Captain Brijesh Chowta will hoist the flag.</p>.'Save MGNREGA' campaign to begin from January 26: DK Shivakumar.<p>He said that Alva's Education Foundation is hosting the All India Inter-University Athletics Championship for the sixth time. Earlier, the institution organised the 72nd, 75th and 80th editions under the aegis of RGUHS, and the 79th and 81st editions under Mangalore University. Around 1,000 officials from across the country will take part in the meet.</p><p>Competitions to be held on a state-of-the-art synthetic track with floodlight facilities. Advanced photo-finish technology for accurate results has been used. The championship will serve as a benchmark for Khelo India and International University-level meets.</p><p>Dr Alva said daily medal ceremonies will be held at 7 pm on a grand victory podium.</p><p><strong>Cultural procession</strong></p><p>A grand cultural procession showcasing India's diverse art and cultural traditions will be held at 4.30 pm, prior to the inaugural ceremony.</p><p>All participating athletes, coaches, officials and special invitees will be provided free food and accommodation by the hosts.</p><p><strong>Cash prizes</strong></p><p>The Alva's Education Foundation will award cash prizes worth over 20 lak to the winners, said Dr M Mohan Alva. Individual event winners will receive Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. While athletes setting meet records will be awarded Rs 25,000. Team awards include Rs 50,000 for the overall champions, Rs 30,000 for the runners-up and Rs 20,000 for the third-place team will be given away by the Foundation.</p>