Karnataka approves Foxconn's additional Rs 13,911 cr investment

Belagavi: Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn will invest an additional Rs 13,911 crore in Karnataka with the State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah giving approval on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had approved the Foxconn's proposal to invest Rs 8,000 crore.
The company is set to establish a mobile phone manufacturing unit (iPhone) on a 300-acre plot in the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) at Doddaballapur and Devanahalli taluks. The initial investment was expected to generate close to 50,000 jobs.
The SHLCC approved as many as 14 projects worth Rs 34,115 crore. The government said these projects would create 13,308 jobs. Of the 14 projects, ten are new projects worth Rs 19,452 crore while the rest are additional investments, Industries Minister MB Patil said. The minister said North Karnataka will get an investment of Rs 9,461 crore.
Among the proposals that are expected to generate employment in North Karnataka are JSW Renew Energy Four Limited, Janki Corp Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and Orient Cement Limited altogether expected to generate close to 4,000 jobs.
The companies that received approval by the SHLCC were: JSW Renew Energy Four Limited (Rs 4,960 crore), JSW Steel Limited (Rs 3,804 crore), Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited (Rs 3,237 crore), TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Limited (Rs 3,273 crore), Janki Corp Limited (Rs 607 crore), Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Private Ltd (Rs 450 crore), Bagmane Developers Private Ltd (Rs 361.59 crore), Patel Engineering Ltd (Rs 290 crore) and Vikas Telecom Private Ltd (Rs 100 crore).