Karnataka approves one-third quota for OBCs in local bodies

The commission was constituted to ascertain the political backwardness of the OBCs. It had submitted its report in July 2022 to the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, which was ratified by the Cabinet.

"However, based on concerns expressed by the High Court on the parameters for ward-wise reservation matrix in a government notification that was issued for the BBMP polls, the commission gave a supplementary report with justification for its recommendation. The supplementary report came before the Cabinet," an official in the Backward Classes Welfare department told DH.

In its report, the commission highlighted that 44.4 per cent of the state's population were OBCs, including minorities.

Briefing reporters, Law Minister HK Patil said the Cabinet gave its approval to continue providing one-third or 33 per cent reservation to OBCs in local body polls.

The commission had made five recommendations of which three were approved by the Cabinet, Patil said.