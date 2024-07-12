Karnataka Assembly gets AI touch to track lawmakers' attendance

Bengaluru: Lawmakers attending the monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature starting July 15 will find themselves under the watch of Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras that will record the number of times they enter and exit the Assembly.

This data will be available on a dashboard, which Speaker UT Khader will use to recognise lawmakers who come to the session on time, but also those who spend the most number of hours participating in the proceedings.

Apparently, the AI-based cameras will come with facial recognition to identify lawmakers.

After becoming Speaker last year, Khader started the practice of recognising MLAs who came to the Assembly earlier than scheduled or on time. But MLAs who came late, but stayed until the end of a day's proceedings got no attention. The new system has been put in place to address this grievance.

"We give the Best Legislator award considering those who come early to the session. But there were suggestions that MLAs who stay back till the end must be considered as well. So, this will be calculated using technology," Khader told a news conference.