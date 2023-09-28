Karnataka Bandh forces schools to conduct classes on holiday

The second bandh call given by various pro-Kannada organisations on September 29 has forced some private schools in the city to cancel the holiday for Eid-Milad on Thursday.
To recover the lost academic days due to bandh, some schools have even scheduled full-day classes on Saturday. The principal of a private unaided school said, “We have no other way than conducting classes on Thursday and Saturday as the mid-term exams are going on.”
Principal of another school said, “We cannot take risk on Friday as it is Karnataka Bandh. We have rescheduled the Friday exams to Saturday.”
However, some opined that it is not a fair decision to conduct classes on a pre-declared festival holiday.
“The schools are free to decide, but I feel it is not a fair decision. Instead, they can conduct full-day classes on Saturday and Sunday,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.
'Announce fast'
Meanwhile, Shashi Kumar requested the district administration to announce decision on school/college holidays for Friday at least by Thursday evening to avoid confusions.
“When it comes to Bengaluru such decisions will come fast, but we expect the same speed from the rest of the district administrations to avoid confusions and inconveniences,” he added.