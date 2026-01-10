Karnataka: BJP demands judicial probe, suspension of police inspector

<p>The BJP workers and leaders, led by R Ashoka and Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, the Opposition leaders in Assembly and Council, respectively, staged a protest on Friday here, accusing the police of forcibly disrobing the woman party worker, after a video of the partially clothed woman in a police vehicle went viral recently.</p>.<p>Addressing the protesters at Ambedkar Circle in the city, Ashoka said, “Why are the police saying that the woman herself removed her clothes, without any inquiry?. Why is the chief minister saying the same thing without getting an inquiry report? It looks like the CM has given a message to the Police Department that the probe should go in a certain direction.”</p>.<p>He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, and suspension of Police Inspector K S Hatti and other police personnel.</p>.<p>MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said the police treated the BJP worker, who was detained on charges of assaulting Congress corporator, badly, but shifted the corporator to the hospital while detaining her.</p>.<p>Fearing SIR, the Congress corporator threatened those who visited her ward for the mapping of voters, he added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Congress leaders termed the entire episode a part of BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai’s ‘toolkit’. They released an old video of the woman in question beating a man.</p>