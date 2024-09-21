Karnataka BJP files FIR against Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs, reservation during US visit

The Karnataka BJP on Saturday filed a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'abhorrent' remarks against the Sikh community made during his recent visit to the US.
In a post on X, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya confirmed the complaint and slammed Gandhi for 'vilifying' the Sikh community.
“FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka, for his abhorrent comment, vilifying the Sikh community, and his ‘we will remove reservations’ comment. The SC, ST, OBC and Sikh communities are up in arms against the Leader of the Opposition’s divisive comments,” Malviya said.
Published 21 September 2024, 08:12 IST