Karnataka: Burglars steal cash, gold worth crores from SBI; take recording to prevent cops from accessing CCTV footage

<p>Davangere: In a major heist, unidentified burglars barged into a bank building by getting through window grills with a gas cutter and stole cash and gold ornaments worth crores of rupees, placed in the lockers of SBI ACB Nehru road branch in Nyamathi town on Sunday night. </p><p>According to the police, the incident came to light when staff entered the bank on Monday for duty. </p><p>The thieves also decamped with the DVR to prevent police from identifying them through CCTV footage. </p><p>The police dog squad and forensic staff rushed to the spot to gather evidence.</p><p>People gathered outside the bank to see the investigation by the police. </p>