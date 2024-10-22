Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Congress likely to announce candidates on Tuesday, says Siddaramaiah

The CM said, while it has been decided to give Sandur ticket to Bellary MP E Tukaram's wife Annapurna, candidates for Shiggaon and Channapatna segments will be decided by the party.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 07:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 07:23 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahBypoll

Follow us on :

Follow Us