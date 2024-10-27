Home
Karnataka bypolls: Congress rebel Khadri to withdraw nomination on Oct 30, says Shivakumar

Taking everyone by surprise, Khadri had on Friday -- the last day to submit the papers -- filed his nomination for the November 13 assembly bypoll in Shiggaon at the eleventh hour.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 19:30 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 19:30 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarBypolls

