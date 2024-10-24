Karnataka bypolls: H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil to contest as NDA candidate from Channapatna

<p>Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been announced as the NDA candidate for the upcoming assembly bypolls from Karnataka's Channapatna constituency.</p>.<p>Nikhil is scheduled to file his nomination papers tomorrow. NDA alliance partners held a meeting at BJP vetetan B S Yediyurappa’s residence today to discuss the matter, and announced Nikhil as the candidate.</p>.<p>On being asked about his son's candidature, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1849404132840624233" rel="nofollow">said</a>, "This was not my decision or opinion. Our party workers pressurised him (to contest bypoll) and we took this decision."</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>