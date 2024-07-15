Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah likely to announce pay hike for government staff

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to announce in the Assembly on Tuesday a pay hike for government employees after the Cabinet is learnt to have decided implementing the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.
The pay hike will come into effect from August 1, sources said.
The Cabinet, which met late Monday evening, is said to have approved a pay hike for more than seven lakh employees.
Siddaramaiah, who is also the finance minister, was under pressure to decide on a pay hike after the Karnataka State Government Employees Association announced its plans to go on an indefinite strike from August.
The 7th Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao, has recommended a 27.5 per cent hike on basic salary of government employees. This is expected to cost the government an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually.
In March 2023, then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai gave employees an interim 17 per cent salary hike. Now, the Siddaramaiah administration is likely to add a 10.5 percentage points hike, which will match the 7th Pay Commission's recommendation of 27.5 per cent hike on basic salary.
Published 15 July 2024, 16:24 IST