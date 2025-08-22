<p>Chitradurga: The college student found strangled to death near the National Highway in Chitradurga was murdered after she demanded the accused to marry him, the Superintendent of Police has said. Post mortem report disclosed that she was eight-month pregnant, the SP added.</p>.<p>Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, SP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru said that both were in love for the past 10 months. "The accused was working in a Gangavathi-based recruitment firm. He got in touch with the girl on a social media platform. He hatched the conspiracy to murder her after the girl demanded him to marry her."</p>.Female student's body found, Dalit organisations suspect rape and murder; police begin probe.<p>The suspect Chethan strangled the girl to death and set her body on fire by pouring petrol on it on August 18 noon. However, rains doused the fire and again the same night the accused set the body on fire. The body was found the next day, the SP added. He said that they traced the accused within hours after the crime came to light.</p>.<p>The SP said that the accused is suffering from third stage blood cancer. The girl moved away from him after she came to know about it. However, she demanded him to marry her after she realised that she was pregnant. </p>