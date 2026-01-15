<p>Belagavi: Clashes between two groups belonging to Scheduled Classes were witnessed over support and objection for the Valmiki Community Hall to be constructed at Deshnur village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=belagavi">Bailhongal </a>taluk on Wednesday. </p><p>In the melee, stone pelting incidents took place in which house of one of the persons was been damaged. </p><p>Statue of Maharshi Valmiki has been installed in the village,. while Valmiki community members were measuring the lands for the construction of Valmiki Community Hall. </p><p>Sadashiv Bhajantri, who resides near the statue and site, took exception for the proposed hall leading to in-fights between the two groups, sources said. </p>.3 Belagavi youth forced into cyber slavery in Cambodia, rescued.<p>In some of the videos, it is seen that both the groups were attacking and abusing each other. </p><p>Valmiki community members alleged that Bhajantri was obstructing to the construction of the community hall and blamed him for the desecration of statue of Maharshi Valmiki. </p><p>Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan, who visited the spot, said police personnel have been deployed in the village and situation was under control. </p><p>"We shall verify the videos that have surfaced and take action against those responsible for the violence. A house being damaged too has come to notice and inquiry of who was responsible for it will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken," he said. </p>