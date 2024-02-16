Karnataka CM reposes faith in Constitution, commitment to Kannada in budget

Presenting his 15th budget on the occasion of 75 years of India becoming a republic, the Chief Minister said, "We are marching ahead towards setting a new example of the Karnataka model of development founded on the principles of justice, equality and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution written by Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar."

"Social justice is not just our belief but a broader perspective towards life. The 'Kayaka' (duty) and 'Dasoha' (commensality) principles of 'Basavadi Sharanas' (the founder and followers of Lingayat sect) inspire us towards building an equal society," Siddaramaiah said.