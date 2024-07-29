Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Nirmala Sitharaman of 'lying', says BJP trying to taint Karnataka as 'corrupt state'

"Whenever Nirmala Sitharaman has come (to Karnataka), she has lied," Siddaramaiah said.

"She has lied in the past too, even now she is lying. She claims to have given funds/grants for the state, do you know Karnataka is the state that has faced most injustice in the fifteenth financial commission, despite her representing the state as the Rajya Sabha member."

She has alleged industries are going to other states from Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said and asked, "Do you know that there is a 31 per cent drop in FDI coming to the country, it is because of whom? It is because of policies and programmes; who makes policies and programmes? it is Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the finance Minister of the country."

Maharashtra is number one in tax collection, Karnataka is number two -- "what is that contribution we have not given?" the Chief Minister said.