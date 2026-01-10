Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces govt medical college for Vijayapura

He was speaking after unveiling the statue of Kittur Rani Channamma and inaugurating a velodrome at Bhutanal and a series of development works worth Rs 870 crore.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 23:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 23:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaVijayapura

Follow us on :

Follow Us