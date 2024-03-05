JOIN US
Home

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, cabinet ministers receive threat mail

The City Crime Branch has registered the case. Investigation is under way.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 08:52 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with many other cabinet ministers, received threat mail on Tuesday afternoon, reported ANI.

The details of the threat are yet to be ascertained.

The City Crime Branch has registered the case. Investigation is underway.

This comes after as many as 10 people, including customers and staff, sustained injuries after a blast was triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the popular The Rameshwaram Cafe in the Brookefield area of Whitefield in eastern Bengaluru on March 1.

Further details awaited....

(Published 05 March 2024, 08:52 IST)
