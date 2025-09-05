Menu
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launches KC Valley phase II project to fill 30 lakes in Kolar

Siddaramaiah said, the phase II project, costing Rs 446 crore, will be completed by December end and will fill 272 lakes across Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 14:59 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 14:59 IST
