Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launches KC Valley phase II project to fill 30 lakes in Kolar

<p>Kolar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah virtually inaugurated the second phase of the KC Valley project from his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.</p>.<p>The project involves filling 30 lakes in Kolar taluk from the Lakshmisagar Pump House to enhance groundwater levels in drought-prone districts.</p>.<p>The programme was jointly organised by the district administration and the Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development Department, with a live broadcast arranged near the fifth pumping station of the KC Valley project at Lakshmisagar village in Narsapur hobli.</p>.<p><strong>Work completion</strong></p>.<p>Speaking after launching the project, Siddaramaiah said, the phase II project, costing Rs 446 crore, will be completed by December end and will fill 272 lakes across Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts, including 222 in Kolar and 50 in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur.</p>.<p>He highlighted that these districts lack rivers, so the project will greatly benefit farmers and improve groundwater levels, positively impacting the economic and social standards of local communities.</p>.<p>“Phase I successfully filled lakes using treated water, which is not used for drinking, resulting in noticeable groundwater improvement,” he added.</p>.<p><strong>Interest of farmers</strong></p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar praised the government’s efforts to protect the interests of people in drought-affected areas through this initiative.</p>.<p>Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju said, nine pumping stations are planned under the project. The water-filling process from the fifth pumping station has commenced, with the remaining stations to be operational by the end of the current financial year.</p>.<p>The ceremony at the chief minister’s official residence was attended by Food Minister K H Muniyappa, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, CM’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmad, MLAs Kothur Manjunath and K Y Nanje Gowda, MLC M L Anil Kumar, and Guarantee Committee Chairperson Y Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Local leaders and officials from nearby gram panchayats and the Irrigation Department performed puja at the Lakshmisagar pump house before releasing the water to the lakes.</p>.<p><strong>CM slams JD(S) for spreading misinformation</strong> </p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused JD(S) leaders and others of spreading misinformation about the KC Valley project. “Some JD(S) leaders even approached the court but it has already been proven that there is no factual basis to the allegations. It has been demonstrated that the project poses no harm to crops cattle or birds” he said. Highlighting the project’s impact Siddaramaiah added that earlier even after drilling up to 1300 feet in Kolar water was not available. But now groundwater levels have risen significantly. He also directed officials to increase the flow of treated water from the KC Valley treatment plants. “While 440 mld of water should be released currently only 290 mld is being supplied. The remaining 150 mld should be made available at the earliest” he said.</p>