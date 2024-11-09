Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign in 15-20 days, predicts B S Yediyurappa

<p>Sandur (Ballari district): BJP veteran <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-s-yediyurappa">B S Yediyurappa</a> said on Friday that Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, who is facing a probe in the MUDA site allotment scam, has lost the right to continue in power and that he would step down in the next 15 to 20 days.</p><p>Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his campaign for the Sandur assembly bypoll BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumanth, Yediyurappa said, “The Lokayukta is probing the MUDA site scam. We don’t have faith in Lokayukta. The CBI should take up the investigation into the multi-crore scam. Siddaramaiah is scared. He knows he will be indicted in the case and hence is making false and misleading allegations on the central agencies like CBI and ED,” he charged.</p>.Siddaramaiah's appearance for Lokayukta 'match-fixing', hand over MUDA case to CBI for probing: BJP .<p>Union Minister Pralhad Joshi charged that the state is witnessing a new jihad through the Waqf Board and it is done at the behest of the ruling Congress.</p><p>“The people should teach the Congress a lesson. If the Congress is not defeated in the bypolls, all houses in the state will become waqf property,” Joshi said.</p><p>“The BJP government in the state had said that it would protect waqf properties based on the Anwar Manippady report. The report had mentioned about indiscriminate grabbing of waqf properties. It had mentioned names of several Congress leaders like Rahman Khan, Haris, C M Ibrahim among others. Congress party’s appeasement politics has reached its peak. People should give a shock treatment to the ruling Congress by defeating its candidates in all three bypoll-bound constituencies,” the Union Minister said.</p>