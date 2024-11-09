Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign in 15-20 days, predicts B S Yediyurappa

'Siddaramaiah is scared. He knows he will be indicted in the MUDA case and hence is making false and misleading allegations on the central agencies like CBI and ED,' Yediyurappa charged.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 02:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 02:49 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahB S Yeddiyurappamuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us