Karnataka complied with CWMA order on water release, says Centre 

The Centre on Monday said Karnataka has followed the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA)'s order in releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed the Rajya Sabha that the chairman, CWMA, had informed the Jal Shakti Ministry that Karnataka had complied with all decisions taken in CWMA meetings regarding realization of stipulated quantity at Biligundlu.
As per the Supreme Court order in 2018, Karnataka would be required to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water at the inter-state contact point with Tamil Nadu, i.e., at Biligundlu in a normal year, the minister said in his written answer.
"This year, so far, seven meetings of CWMA and 11 meetings of CWRC have been held to resolve the issues regarding distribution of Cauvery water, as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT), as modified by the Supreme Court," he said.