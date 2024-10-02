Karnataka Congress fields Raju Poojary for MLC bypoll

<p>New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday announced the candidature of Raju Poojary for by-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities' Constituency. </p><p>The bypoll, necessitated following the election of former minister and senior BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary to Lok Sabha, will be held on October 21.</p><p>Senior Congress leader from Udupi district, Raju Poojary earlier served as Udupi Zilla Panchayat president.</p><p>The BJP already fielded Kishore Kumar Puttur, presently serving as BJP Dakshina Kannada district general secretary for the election.</p>