Karnataka: Congress tackles discontent over Kolar, but decision pending on ticket

Bengaluru: A day after five Congress lawmakers threatened to quit, the grand old party in the state on Thursday managed to convince them to tone down over the Kolar Lok Sabha election ticket even as a decision evaded them. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar held a meeting with the agitating lawmakers from Kolar who were up in arms against giving the ticket to Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa’s son-in-law K G Chikka Peddanna. The leaders want someone from the SC (Right) to be fielded and not Peddanna, who is SC (Left).
“The reconciliation meeting was a success. It was agreed upon to go by whatever the party high command decides,” Kolar district minister BS Suresha (Byrathi) said.
Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, MLCs Naseer Ahmed and ML Anil Kumar, MLAs KY Nanje Gowda, Pradeep Eshwar, Kothur G Manjunath and others attended the meeting, indicating they were pulled up for their act of trying to resign on Wednesday.
“There was confusion among lawmakers. The party has not decided on the candidate,” Suresha said.
Sudhakar said the party’s high command viewed Wednesday’s developments seriously. “We expressed regret over the confusion. It caused embarrassment to the party. We said we wouldn’t do anything like that in the future,” he said. “Whoever the candidate will be, we’ll collectively ensure the party’s victory,” he added.
Muniyappa said he was not invited for the meeting. “I saw on television that they’ll stick to the party’s decision. This is a good outcome in the interest of the party. I welcome it,” he said. Earlier in the day, Muniyappa said he would seek the ticket for his son-in-law.
There is speculation that the Congress may choose a candidate who does not belong to any faction in Kolar.
Ex-minister threatens to quit
Former agriculture minister NH Shivashankar Reddy on Thursday said he would quit Congress if he is not given the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha election ticket.
Reddy is against the Congress’ plan to give Indian Youth Congress general secretary Raksha Ramaiah the ticket. “He’s not from this constituency. He can contest from Bangalore North where he has his base,” Reddy said.
Even former union minister Veerappa Moily is seeking the ticket. But Reddy said he should get the ticket being a Vokkaliga.
“The BJP also has fielded a Vokkaliga (Dr K Sudhakar)...there are 7 lakh Vokkaliga voters in the segment,” Reddy said.
(Published 28 March 2024, 18:43 IST)