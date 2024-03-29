Karnataka: Congress tackles discontent over Kolar, but decision pending on ticket

Bengaluru: A day after five Congress lawmakers threatened to quit, the grand old party in the state on Thursday managed to convince them to tone down over the Kolar Lok Sabha election ticket even as a decision evaded them. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar held a meeting with the agitating lawmakers from Kolar who were up in arms against giving the ticket to Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa’s son-in-law K G Chikka Peddanna. The leaders want someone from the SC (Right) to be fielded and not Peddanna, who is SC (Left).

“The reconciliation meeting was a success. It was agreed upon to go by whatever the party high command decides,” Kolar district minister BS Suresha (Byrathi) said.