Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka court issues summons to B S Yediyurappa, 3 others in POCSO case

The complaint was filed by the victim's mother, who died on May 26, 2024, during the pendency of the case.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 17:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 17:25 IST
Karnataka NewsPocso caseB S Yeddiyurappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us