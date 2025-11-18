<p>Bengaluru: A special court on Tuesday ordered summons to former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-s-yediyurappa">B S Yediyurappa</a> and others in connection with a case under the Pocso Act. The case pertains to a FIR registered in 2024. The fresh summons issued by the special court has ordered Yediyurappa and others to appear on December 2.</p><p>"Further, as per Section 35 of POCSO Act, the evidence of a child shall be recorded within a period of 30 days of taking cognizance, hence the court can proceed with the matter and issue an order for early appearance of accused persons. No prejudice will be caused to the accused persons, if the matter is posted for their early appearance. Accordingly, the office is hereby directed to issue summons to accused No.1 to 4 (Yediyurappa and others). Call on 02.12.2025." the court said.</p>.Karnataka High Court refuses to quash POCSO case against ex-CM Yediyurappa.<p>The complaint was filed by the victim's mother, who died on May 26, 2024, during the pendency of the case. The chargesheet filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stated that the mother and her minor daughter, aged 17 years, had gone to Yediyurappa’s house on February 2, 2024 seeking help in getting justice in an earlier sexual assault against the minor daughter. It is alleged that Yediyurappa had taken the minor girl to a room and molested her.</p><p>Yediyurappa and other accused in the case; Aruna YM, Rudresha Marulasiddaiah and Mariswamy G, had challenged the trial court order taking cognizance of the offences and issuance of summons. The high court had on November 13 , dismissed their petition.</p>